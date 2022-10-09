While the division’s top two suffered respective defeats at the hands of Stoke City and Preston North End, the Clarets held out for a 1-0 win against Coventry City at the CBS Arena.
Southampton loan man Nathan Tella scored the only goal of the game six minutes before the break when cushioning a Josh Cullen pass and finishing past Sky Blues’ stopper Ben Wilson.
Jonathan Panzo almost restored parity before the break when his header from Kasey Palmer’s corner came back off the bar, but Vincent Kompany’s side went on to record a third clean sheet of the campaign.
Here are the ratings from the West Midlands.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell 7
A clean sheet on the Northern Ireland international's first league start for Burnley this season. The 25-year-old didn't have a save to make, but he was composed on the ball and his distribution was first class.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Vitinho 7.5
First time playing in his natural position for Burnley and the Brazilian full back didn't disappoint. Linked up nicely with Nathan Tella and never flustered when put under pressure by the likes of Jake Bidwell and Viktor Gyokeres. Has a knack of getting out of tight spots and very rarely wastes possession.
Photo: CameraSport -Alex Dodd
3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis 8
The Manchester City defender is clearly enjoying his time at the club. His reaction at full-time, which he shared with the travelling Clarets' fans, showed what the victory at the CBS Arena meant to him. Distribution slipped from its usual standards, but he was a rock at the back. Covered the full backs well when needed and, when the Sky Blues pressed, he diverted anything directed towards the penalty area to safety. Class act.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Jordan Beyer 6.5
A juggernaut at the back, who seems to be relishing the physicality of the Championship. Enjoyed the battle with the home side's front two, used possession wisely, and carried Burnley up the pitch with several powerful runs from the back. However, booked for a late challenge on Tyler Walker and was replaced by Charlie Taylor at the break.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns