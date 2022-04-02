Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola announces his "incredible respect" for Burnley and Sean Dyche
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken of his "incredible respect" for Clarets chief Sean Dyche ahead of their Premier League face-off.
Burnley's treble-seeking opponents could have dropped to second place in the top flight by the time kick-off comes around at Turf Moor.
That's because Liverpool — currently a point behind the leaders — welcome struggling Watford to Anfield in the day's early fixture.
And the Spaniard, a former player and manager with La Liga giants Barcelona, appreciates how tough it will be to reclaim top spot, should the Reds get at least a point beforehand.
“We have a lot of games, eight or potentially nine games in this month and for every one we’ll select the best team to win the games," he said.
"It’s not the first time we’ve faced it and will do again. It means what we’ve done so far we’ve done incredibly well. It’s because we are in all competitions.
“Now it is game by game. The first is Burnley, who are always a tough opponent, especially away. I have incredible respect for Sean Dyche. For many years their consistency, the ideas and the way they play shows he is a good football manager.
“It does not depend on results going good or bad. He believes in what they are doing and it works. I know at the end of the season, going to Burnley away is very difficult for many opponents.”
The visitors have lost just once in 19 games in the league while the Clarets, four points adrift of safety, have won three games all season.
A major tournament triumph is within England's reach, according to Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.
Ben Mee and Nathan Collins are absent through injury and suspension respectively
Clarets boss Sean Dyche has no qualms about bringing Kevin Long in from the cold to face champions and Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Clarets skipper Ben Mee is not expected to return in time for Burnley’s next two games against Premier League leaders Manchester City and relegation rivals Everton.
Burnley could not face a tougher task than taking on defending champions and Premier League leaders Manchester City at Turf Moor on Saturday.
If Josh Brownhill gets his way on Saturday, Burnley will get a result that will boost their survival hopes - even if it costs his beloved Manchester City the Premier League title.
Games against Everton and Norwich City might just be around the corner — but Burnley won't be 'writing off' their encounter with Premier League leaders Manchester City.