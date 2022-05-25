Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany to join Burnley after Anderlecht departure

The Manchester City legend is halfway through a four-year deal with the Brussels club where he started his playing career, but the final two years of the contract have been ripped up, after finishing third in the regular season, and then third in the championship round of the Belgian A League, earning a place in the qualifying rounds for the Europa Conference League.

The 36-year-old former Belgium international centre back is believed to have agreed a three-year deal after talks with Alan Pace, having moved to the top of his wishlist to replace Dyche, as a modern coach with an attractive reputation - a big name in the game, who is prepared to work with data and analytics in terms of player acquisition, which is something ALK Capital have been working towards.

A number of the signings made in the last season at Burnley were essentially "Moneyball" deals, for younger players with a sell on value, such as Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet and Connor Roberts.

Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany pictured during a soccer match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderleht, Sunday 22 May 2022 in Brugge, on the sixth and last day of the Champions' play-offs of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

A deal was essentially in place last week, on the premise that Burnley retained their Premier League status.

However, the Clarets' subsequent demotion to the Championship appears to have not put off Kompany, whose wife Carla Higgs is Mancunian, with the family home still in Manchester.

The club were keen to get someone in before the beginning of June, with the players due back in for testing and then pre-season towards the end of the month.

The Championship fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 23rd, with the first day of the season on July 30th - the campaign beginning early as there will be a break from November 12th to December 10th for the World Cup in Qatar.

Kompany was set to face a rebuild at Anderlecht this summer, and could face a similar situation at Turf Moor where nine players are out of contract, two of which – Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork – have options in the club’s favour, although Matej Vydra is in discussions over a two-year deal.

A statement on Anderlecht’s website said: “The club and the coach have analysed the past season and discussed the plans for the future. The two parties have decided to part ways in mutual consent. This decision was taken with a lot of mutual respect and gratitude for everything that has been achieved together.

The club wishes Vincent Kompany all the best in his further career as a coach. He was, is and will remain an icon of the club and will always find a home at Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht.

Kompany added: "Today only one feeling prevails: I am proud that I was able to start this new chapter at the club of my heart. I have now been a player and a coach of RSC Anderlecht, but above all I remain a loyal fan.”

CEO Peter Verbeke said: "Vincent was an essential part in rebuilding a renewed RSC Anderlecht. He brought professionalism and expertise and has also been important in the development of young players. The club will continue to build on these foundations."