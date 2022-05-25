Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany clear to join Burnley after Anderlecht departure

The Manchester City legend is halfway through a four-year deal with the Brussels club where he started his playing career, but the final two years of the contract have been ripped up, after finishing third in the regular season, and then third in the championship round of the Belgian A League, earning a place in the qualifying rounds for the Europa Conference League.

The 36-year-old former Belgium international centre back is in advanced talks with Alan Pace having moved to the top of his wishlist to replace Dyche, as a modern coach with an attractive reputation - a big name in the game, who is prepared to work with data and analytics in terms of player acquisition, which is something ALK Capital have been working towards.

A number of the signings made in the last season at Burnley were essentially "Moneyball" deals, for younger players with a sell on value, such as Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet and Connor Roberts.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany pictured during a soccer match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderleht, Sunday 22 May 2022 in Brugge, on the sixth and last day of the Champions' play-offs of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Kompany was believed to be willing to take the post, but only if Burnley retained their Premier League status.

However, the Clarets' subsequent demotion to the Championship is not thought to have put off Kompany, whose wife Carla Higgs is Mancunian, with the family home still in Manchester.

The club are keen to get someone in before the beginning of June, with the players due back in for testing and then pre-season towards the end of the month.

The Championship fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 23rd, with the first day of the season on July 30th - the campaign beginning early as there will be a break from November 12th to December 10th for the World Cup in Qatar.

At Anderlecht this summer, a rebuild is expected at Lotto Park, and Kompany could face a similar situation at Turf Moor where nine players are out of contract, two of which – Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork – have options in the club’s favour.

HLN reported on Friday morning: “It's not that Kompany and Anderlecht are tired of each other, the fans hold him in high regard.

"The question is whether Kompany is prepared to start all over again in the Lotto Park.

"This summer a lot of strong players will probably leave Neerpede again and a number of newcomers will therefore have to be fitted in.

"With a third and fourth place, Kompany led Anderlecht again towards the second top.

"But how much progression margin is there in the current context at Anderlecht?

"This question undoubtedly haunts the mind of the ambitious Vincent Kompany. The answer may send him again across the Channel.”

Kompany spoke on the speculation last month, saying: “Finally some rumours.

"That's the first time. Actually, I just don't respond to it. I am so focused and driven by what needs to be done on Sunday. Especially after Union, I don't pretend to be the coach that is in the interest of many clubs. I just want to win on Sunday. I just want to say: I've been a coach for two years now. Of course it happens that people sometimes inquire or call me. I'm a very private person, so usually there are never rumors around me. But if that ever happens, then so be it."

He added: “In this industry names are mentioned. Coincidentally, last week I was in England for the award (he was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame).