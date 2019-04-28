Manchester City boss Guardiola happy to win at Burnley despite dry pitch

Pep Guardiola felt his side were worthy of a 12th-successive win as they took over at the top of the Premier League from Liverpool.



Sergio Aguero’s ninth goal in nine games against Burnley proved enough to move above the Reds, with two games to play.

Pep Guardiola

But he couldn’t resist a quip about a dry Turf Moor pitch, which he felt restricted his City slickers.

Guardiola said: “Well we deserved to win, we created a lot of chances, the result, 1-0 is ‘short’.

“Our performance, so delighted for the way we controlled them.

“We didn’t concede one corner, in this stadium. We conceded few chances, it is impossible to control Barnes so he is a master to control these balls, bring down but we controlled them.

“I am delighted to arrive here, in England, at the most typical English stadium, for the way they play and not concede one corner.

“The first half, the pitch was so dry and the ball had problems to move, the grass was high, of course it was an idea from them.

“But even with that we didn’t concede too much, we controlled except for five or 10 minutes, we controlled the game.

“The second half we make another rhythm and we create three four five chances. It is not easy against them because they are so solid, the defend (with) 10 players in the box, it is not easy but we did it.

Asked to clarify his pitch comment, Guardiola explained: “It was too dry. When the opponents come to Etihad we do the stadium like we want. Then away they do it the way they like. That’s why I like the Premier League. You get all the playing conditions. That’s why it is the nicest one, the most important.

“The others you are in and out over an inch. It’s incredible.”

City ended the game with four centre backs, and six defenders - flat back five with John Stones in front, but he sarcastically insisted he wasn’t nervous about confirming the result: “I was trembling. We didn’t have another one (centre back). If not I would bring on!”