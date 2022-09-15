Burnley drew 1-1 for the fourth time this season as they shared the points with Preston North End.

Vincent Kompany's side dominated the Lancashire derby, but failed to make possession count at Deepdale.

“[The Championship]’s very tight, we’ve just got to focus on ourselves – keep pushing, keep working hard in training, keep working the ball and keep trying to create the chances to score goals," said the 20-year-old.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Burnley celebrates with goal scorer Jay Rodriguez during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Millwall at Turf Moor on August 30, 2022 in Burnley, England.

“We saw at Wigan away we can go on and score four or five, but if you can’t get the ball in the back of the net, then you make sure you don’t lose, and we’ve done that.

“It’ll come, it’s like that in the Championship. We know the goals will come with the amount of the ball we have."

The centre back is hoping that he can continue contributing on that front after opening the scoring against the Lilywhites.

The former Anderlecht and Stoke City loanee netted his first senior goal when climbing highest to convert Josh Brownhill's corner.

Burnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis celebrates scoring his side's first goal

He said: “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve had the chances over the last couple of seasons and just not put the ball away, but hopefully that starts a run now and I can get a few of them under my belt.”

Harwood-Bellis comes from a team of superstars, the England Under 21 skipper has been surrounded by them for the majority of his career. And he feels that he's in good company once again having made the temporary switch to Turf Moor.

He said: “Everyone in every position is really good. We’ve got two teams really that we could put out that would be really good ones.

“The squad’s very talented with young and hungry players. We’ve still got senior players here as well to help us progress under the new manager. You see it every day in training that the standards are really high, and we’ve just got to keep pushing now.”