Man City v Burnley team news: 8 to miss out through injury and 2 fitness doubts

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Burnley return to the bread and butter of the Premier League this weekend with a trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City.

The Clarets crashed out of the Carabao Cup earlier this week after making 11 changes against League One side Cardiff City.

None of the starters from last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest featured in the game at all, not even on the bench – so their starting XI should be well rested and refreshed.

They will need to be at the top of their game too, given the Clarets have lost their last 13 games in succession against City.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who have taken seven points from their first five games, were pegged back in stoppage-time in their last league outing to draw 1-1 with Arsenal.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The summer signing remains sidelined with an ankle problem first suffered against Tottenham back in August.

1. Rayan Ait-Nouri (Man City) - out

The summer signing remains sidelined with an ankle problem first suffered against Tottenham back in August. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old hasn't featured for City since August as a result of a thigh injury.

2. Rayan Cherki (Man City) - out

The 22-year-old hasn't featured for City since August as a result of a thigh injury. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola says he's "hopeful" of having his star striker fit after he came off with a back problem against Arsenal.

3. Erling Haaland (Man City) - doubt

Pep Guardiola says he's "hopeful" of having his star striker fit after he came off with a back problem against Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The defender is set to miss City's next three games after suffering an injury against Arsenal at the weekend.

4. Abdukodir Khusanov (Man City) - out

The defender is set to miss City's next three games after suffering an injury against Arsenal at the weekend. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

