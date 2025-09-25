Man City v Burnley team news: 8 to miss out through injury and 2 fitness doubts

The Clarets crashed out of the Carabao Cup earlier this week after making 11 changes against League One side Cardiff City.
None of the starters from last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest featured in the game at all, not even on the bench – so their starting XI should be well rested and refreshed.
The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.
They will need to be at the top of their game too, given the Clarets have lost their last 13 games in succession against City.
Pep Guardiola’s side, who have taken seven points from their first five games, were pegged back in stoppage-time in their last league outing to draw 1-1 with Arsenal.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
Your next Burnley FC read: Opinion: All-change Burnley show unwanted trait in Cardiff City cup humbling