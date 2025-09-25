Man City v Burnley team news: 8 to miss out through injury and 2 fitness doubts

None of the starters from last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest featured in the game at all, not even on the bench – so their starting XI should be well rested and refreshed.

They will need to be at the top of their game too, given the Clarets have lost their last 13 games in succession against City.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who have taken seven points from their first five games, were pegged back in stoppage-time in their last league outing to draw 1-1 with Arsenal.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

