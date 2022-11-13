Police were deployed to Todmorden Road at around 11-25am, one hour before kick off, where they intercepted a group of men wearing balaclavas who were attempting to engage in disorder with away coaches.

Two men from Burnley, one aged 22 and the other aged 26, were arrested on suspicion of drug possession offences. A 54-year-old man from Great Harwood was arrested at Turf Moor on suspicion of common assault and a 40-year-old man from Rochdale was arrested outside the stadium on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. A 17-year-old boy from Read was arrested on suspicion of a Section 4 Public Order Act offence. All five remain in custody.

Five people were arrested for various offences after today's East Lancashire Derby clash which saw Burnley beat arch rivals Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Turf Moor.

Police also had to eject a small number of fans from the stadium and officers are looking into isolated pockets of disorder and missile throwing during the game which will be thoroughly investigated by police officers and officials from both football clubs. Footage will be reviewed and the appropriate action will be taken against anybody involved.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter, who was Gold Command for the fixture, said: “Firstly, I would like to place on record my thanks to all those supporters who have enjoyed the rivalry, supported their team and behaved appropriately. This was highlighted by the two-minute silence before the game being impeccably observed by both sets of supporters.“This has been a significant policing operation which will continue into the evening. A number of different teams and specialist officers and officials from both football clubs have performed key roles in maintaining order and keeping the people of East Lancashire safe. I would also like to thank them for their coordinated efforts.“Sadly, a minority of people’s behaviour has overstepped the mark and we have pro-actively intervene where necessary to make arrests. Although disappointing, I don’t want these isolated pockets of poor behaviour to detract from what has been a good, well-attended East Lancashire derby fixture.”

