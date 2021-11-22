Magnificent Maxwel Cornet can't stop scoring for the Clarets — and the Ivory Coast international wants plenty more!

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 20, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Only four players in the top flight have bettered the Ivorian's start to the season with Liverpool pair Mo Salah (11) and Sadio Mane (7) heading that list.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (7) and West Ham United's Michail Antonio (6) are also just ahead of the 25-year-old summer signing from Lyon, who made his debut for the Clarets against Arsenal at Turf Moor in mid-September.

Cornet, who is level on goals with Raphinha [Leeds United], Ismaila Sarr [Watford] and Diogo Jota [Liverpool], has scored more times than the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Roberto Firmino, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Gabriel Jesus.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley scores their team's third goal past Joel Ward of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 20, 2021 in Burnley, England.

“I like to score and I want to just enjoy my football here," he said.

“I want to score and stay focussed.

“I enjoy it. When you score it’s very nice, and that’s why I want to score again and again, for my team, my teammates and for the club."

Cornet has taken to the English game like a duck to water since replacing Johann Berg Gudmundsson against the Gunners.

He opened his account for the club with a stunning volley against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on what was his first league start for Sean Dyche's side.

The Ivory Coast international continued to ripen with a delicious double away at Southampton, he picked out the top corner against Brentford and then added another goal of the season contender with a thumping volley at home to the Eagles.

“Yes – I like this championship," Cornet confirmed.

“It’s nice for my profile – I like to keep space from the defenders, and I’m a fast and quick player.

“It was a good goal [against Palace] – it was instinctive. It was a very good goal, but I think [my goal against] Leicester was good as well.

“We could have won the game, but we could have lost the game. We keep one point, and that’s not bad because we could have also lost.