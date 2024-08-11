Luton Town v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets kick-off their season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley kick-off their 2024/25 Championship season with a tricky first test against Luton Town.

The Clarets will be desperate to bounce back at the first attempt after their miserable campaign in the Premier League last term ended in relegation.

Now under the guidance of new boss Scott Parker, expectation will be high that Burnley will be in the running for automatic promotion.

The same can also be said of their opening day opponents though after the Hatters dropped down from the top flight alongside them.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tomorrow’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Luton’s Kenilworth Road Stadium on Monday, August 12. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game has been selective for live coverage on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley are in a pretty healthy state other than their long-term concerns hanging over from last season.

The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond are not expected to feature.

Mike Tresor, meanwhile, will miss out due to a health issue.

Vaclav Hladky, Etienne Green, Shurandy Sambo, Lucas Pires and Andreas Hountondji will all be hoping to receive their Burnley debuts.

As for the Hatters, they have a number of injury concerns with Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba and Jacob Brown all out. Daiki Hashioka is a doubt but Teden Mengi is expected to be fit after recovering from a recent knee problem.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It’s definitely an exciting one.

“It’s two teams coming out of the Premier League so it’s a big challenge there, but for both sides I’m sure. Rob [Edwards] and the guys there I’m sure will be feeling the same.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to.”

What are the predicted teams?

Luton: Kaminski, Ogbene, Walters, Holmes, Mengi, Doughty, Baptiste, Clark, Chong, Morris, Adebayo

Burnley: Hladky, Roberts, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Cullen, Brownhill, Koleosho, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Who is the referee?

Matt Donohue. He officiated 36 games last season, handing out 171 yellow cards and three reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game on the last day of the 2022/23 season for the 3-0 win against Cardiff City.

What are the latest odds?

Luton: 11/8

Draw: 12/5

Burnley: 9/5

Odds according to SkyBet.