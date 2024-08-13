Luton Town boss Rob Edwards looking to stay positive despite heavy Burnley defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards refused to be too critical of his side despite their heavy opening night defeat to Burnley.

Despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline, Edwards felt there were still plenty of positives to take away.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not the result we wanted,” he admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s two balls in behind, a set piece and a counter attack, they’re the moments that are really frustrating and disappointing for us. They’re things we are vulnerable to.

“It was a difficult first night in terms of the result. I’ve obviously got to put emotions to one side and look at the bigger picture, because there were a lot of good things there as well.

“There was a lot of good control, a really good 20 minutes after half-time and we get back into the game, but ultimately we showed some vulnerabilities and with their qualities they punished us.”

LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Rob Edwards, the Luton Town manager walks off the pitch at half time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Edwards also believed there were some mitigating factors after being forced to name some youngsters in his starting line-up due to injuries elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a couple of mistakes and a couple of the young lads will learn from those moments and be better for it,” he added.

“But I thought those youngsters, especially the three teenagers that started the game, were very good.

“There were always going to be mistakes, they’re human beings and they’re up against some good players. But they will improve from that and we will support them from that.

“We will get better over these next few weeks. I was doing the team talk at the end and there were six or seven pretty key individuals stood behind me in their normal clothes because they’re not quite ready yet, they’re not available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having them back will help us and we are obviously working hard to get a couple in as well. But it’s a difficult start because of the result, I’m going to have to start picking people up so i can understand peoples’ frustration. But looking at things as a whole, there were actually a lot of good things we showed against a good team.”