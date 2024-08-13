Luton Town boss Rob Edwards looking to stay positive despite heavy Burnley defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets inflicted an emphatic 4-1 win on one of their potential promotion rivals in Scott Parker’s first game in charge thanks to goals from Josh Brownhill, Wilson Odobert, Dara O’Shea and Vitinho.
Despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline, Edwards felt there were still plenty of positives to take away.
“It’s not the result we wanted,” he admitted.
“It’s two balls in behind, a set piece and a counter attack, they’re the moments that are really frustrating and disappointing for us. They’re things we are vulnerable to.
“It was a difficult first night in terms of the result. I’ve obviously got to put emotions to one side and look at the bigger picture, because there were a lot of good things there as well.
“There was a lot of good control, a really good 20 minutes after half-time and we get back into the game, but ultimately we showed some vulnerabilities and with their qualities they punished us.”
Edwards also believed there were some mitigating factors after being forced to name some youngsters in his starting line-up due to injuries elsewhere.
“There’s a couple of mistakes and a couple of the young lads will learn from those moments and be better for it,” he added.
“But I thought those youngsters, especially the three teenagers that started the game, were very good.
“There were always going to be mistakes, they’re human beings and they’re up against some good players. But they will improve from that and we will support them from that.
“We will get better over these next few weeks. I was doing the team talk at the end and there were six or seven pretty key individuals stood behind me in their normal clothes because they’re not quite ready yet, they’re not available.
“Having them back will help us and we are obviously working hard to get a couple in as well. But it’s a difficult start because of the result, I’m going to have to start picking people up so i can understand peoples’ frustration. But looking at things as a whole, there were actually a lot of good things we showed against a good team.”
