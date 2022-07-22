Long-time Burnley target Aro Muric set to sign from Manchester City

As revealed by @BXSport on Thursday evening, the Clarets turned to alternative options after failing to agree terms for Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Clarets had hoped to land the 19-year-old Netherlands Under 21 international, with Vincent Kompany’s goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar, who also joined Anderlecht from NAC Breda two years ago, keen to be reunited with the young prospect.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Aro Muric of Manchester City in action during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Burton Albion and Manchester City at Pirelli Stadium on January 23, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

But, with Belgian sources suggesting a deal would be expected to cost Burnley €5m plus add-ons, with a ‘limited’ sell-on percentage, the clubs were unable to reach a compromise, and the Clarets revisted interest in Kosovan international Muric, who is available for £3m.

The 6ft 6ins keeper is thought to have undergone his medical on Thursday, and Man City are believed to have installed a buyback option for the 23-year-old, who joined the Blues five years ago from Grasshopper Zürich, after spells with Young Fellows Juventus and Zürich.