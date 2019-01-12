Tiggi’s England call-up

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College student Tiggi Gent has been selected for England – the English Schools’ Football Association Under 15s squad.

Striker Tiggi joined Manchester United Under 16s this year and has a successful year.

She attended trials for Lancashire Under 16s and was selected for her county team, scoring twice in both games and helping them to victories against Cleveland and Cheshire in the National Cup.

They will now play Durham in the next round.

She was also nominated to attend trials for the North of England Under 15s in Leeds and was again selected to represent the north in the final trial at Stafford Town FC against the Midlands, South West and South East of England.

On the back of this, Tiggi has now been selected to represent England Schoolgirls’ U15s and will be travelling to Holland for a week’s training in February.

She will then go to Spain next year to compete in the SAFIB Bob Docherty Cup.