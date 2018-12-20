Blessed Trinity pair are FA Youth Cup heroes!

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College students Jack Doherty and Luke Stowe are FA Youth Cup heroes.

The pair play for Accrington Stanley Under 16s and both came off the bench last Wednesday night to score in the second half of extra-time against Leeds United to send Stanley’s Under 18s through to the FA Youth Cup Fourth Round, where they will travel to Liverpool.

The two youngsters couldn’t hide their delight at firing home the vital goals after the game was finely balanced at 2-2.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Jack.

“I just hit it hopefully and it went into the net.

“I had only been on the pitch for about five minutes.

“Luke and I only found out we were even on the bench on the Monday so to come on and both score is really good.

“I celebrated with a good knee slide!

“It was the best moment of my career so far.”

Luke made the game safe with the fourth and was delighted with his goal.

“I saw an opportunity.

“I burst through, gave the ball to Alex (O’Neil), he passed it back to me and I outran the defender, took on another and fired home.

“I was speechless, I couldn’t believe it.

“We both knew this was a big opportunity for us and we are delighted we took it.

“I think I had double science the next day but I can’t remember!”