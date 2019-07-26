Liverpool chase shock move for Burnley star, Manchester United eye French striker, Chelsea join race for Arsenal target, Aston Villa near £11m deal - updates on Tottenham and Everton

Latest Premier League rumours from around the web...

Newcastle United are poised to complete the signing of Chelsea youngster Kyle Scott and Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin. (Shields Gazette)

Manchester United are close to agreeing a £70m deal with Lazio for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. He told teammates he will leave Italy this summer. (Daily Mirror)

However, a potential transfer could be knocked on the head - if Paul Pogba remains at Old Trafford beyond next month's deadline. (Daily Express)

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele will be on Manchester United's shortlist should the Red Devils sell Romelu Lukaku. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a move for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale as he focused on building a team rather than acquiring individuals. (Independent)

The Reds are prepared to rival Aston Villa to secure the shock signature of Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton. (Daily Mirror)

Everton have informed Crystal Palace they are willing to pay £60m – plus Cenk Tosun - for Arsenal-linked Wilfred Zaha but fear they could miss out to Chelsea. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has told manager Mauricio Pochettino he will be backed in the transfer market after securing a new £320m shirt sponsorship deal. (The Times)

Spurs will put some of the money towards signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who is available for £80m. (The Times)

Aston Villa are set to take their summer spending to £120m with an £11m move for Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba. (Daily Telegraph)

Wolves are closing in on a double deal after agreeing a £17m fee for AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone and opening talks with Real Madrid over a loan move for Jesus Vallejo. (Daily Mail)

Southampton defender Cedric Soares, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan, is wanted by Monaco. (Foot Mercato)

Norwich City have cooled their interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell after their East Anglian rivals slapped a £5m price tag on his head. (Norwich Evening News)

Sheffield United close to finalising a return for Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United with Sheffield United's Ben Osborn also close to joining. (Various)

New Celtic signing Hatem Abd Elhamed has revealed how a conversation with Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal convinced to join the Hoops. (Evening Times)