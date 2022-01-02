LIVE: Leeds United v Burnley
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa acknowledged that all clubs are fighting the same battle when it comes to Covid-19 and the disruption the virus causes.
The Argentinian's group has been ravaged with absentees this term, with the numbers of side-lined senior squad members entering double figures through injury, suspension and coronavirus.
A small Covid outbreak in LS11 before Christmas saw matches against Liverpool and Aston Villa postponed over the festive period, meaning United haven't played in 15 days, since a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to Arsenal.
"The reality that we’re facing is not only ours," Bielsa said during his pre-match press conference.
"I can’t say that a healthy player is in ideal conditions to compete, because when you haven’t competed for one month or three weeks, you need a period to reach that height, but that’s a reality, and the teams that we’re coming up against have similar problems."
Burnley have suffered similar struggles. Games against Watford, Aston Villa and Everton fell by the wayside due to the pandemic, while the fixture against Spurs at Turf Moor was also postponed late on because of weather/safety issues.
Sean Dyche has also been without leading scorer Maxwel Cornet, who limped off in the defeat against Newcastle United with a thigh strain while Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts have also been unavailable.
Meanwhile, the squad was hit by Covid in the lead up to the meeting with Manchester United at Old Trafford as Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill and Kevin Long fell victim.
"The competition always compares the reality of two teams, so our problems [are ones] our opponents also have - that’s to say that the proportion is maintained between the two teams are competing.
"It’s not that we have problems and our opponents don’t, or that our opponents have problems that we don’t. The proportions are more or less similar.
"We all have difficulties that lower the level of the competition, the proportions of comparison are the same."
Last updated: Sunday, 02 January, 2022, 13:42
Ashley Westwood is rubbing shoulders with some big hitters!
“I wanted him to put the ball at risk - he’s got a good passing range, lovely technique, really good touch, and I’m pleased he’s done that and added to his game, that freedom to put it at risk and make a mistake.”
Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood among star-studded company
His name was something of an outlier in a llst of the most progressive passers in Europe.
Clarets ranked bottom of all 92 clubs in 2021
“It reflects the reality of being in the Premier League.”
Sean Dyche focused on staying in the Premier League, not 2021 points per game table
Burnley, over the calendar year, have finished bottom of the 92 clubs in the Premier League and EFL in terms of points per game.
Charlie Taylor, Chris Wood and Aaron Lennon return to Elland Road
“Since I first signed here, four-and-a-half years ago now, it’s flown by. We’ve become a properly established Premier League club in that time and right now I think it’s the best group of lads we’ve had.”
Defender Charlie Taylor wants to keep kicking on — with former club Leeds United up next for Burnley
Ahead of his reunion with former club Leeds United, defender Charlie Taylor has insisted that there's still much more to come from him.