Now, for the first time since taking charge, the four-time Premier League winner will face the media.
The ex-Belgium international is expected at the Arthur Bellamy Media Centre at Gawthorpe at 3 p.m. today [Friday].
LIVE: Follow Vincent Kompany’s FIRST press conference as Burnley boss
Last updated: Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 16:56
Burnley were crowned champions the last time they graced England’s second tier with their presence during the 2015/16 campaign.
Lack of Championship experience isn’t an issue for VK
“If we stay just on being honest, until you’ve done the Championship, you don’t know anything about the Championship.
“But I’m a quick learner and I’m ready for the challenge.”
It’s a summer of change at Turf Moor
Will anyone else follow key stars such as Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and skipper Ben Mee out of the door?
What can we expect from Burnley under the new regime?
“We need short-term results, and what I’ve found more important is we just have an environment where we stay together - good times, bad times, we can stay on course for where we want to go, and rather than making a big announcement of ‘this is where we want to be’. it’s more about having the discipline to believe in each other.”
Vincent Kompany on his 'philosophy' for Burnley
Vincent Kompany is making no grand promises about what he will deliver at Turf Moor.
VK on his relationship with serial winner Pep Guardiola
The four-time Premier League winner opens up on his relationship with one of the best coaches in the business!
Fan view
We asked the supporters what they thought of Vincent Kompany’s appointment at Turf Moor
The first interview
Where it all began!
Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany was unveiled as Sean Dyche’s successor 10 days ago
