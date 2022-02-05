LIVE: Burnley v Watford
The magnitude of today's Premier League encounter with Watford at Turf Moor isn't lost on Clarets' captain Ben Mee.
Bottom-of-the-table Burnley can lift themselves up a couple of places, and close the gap on 17th place Norwich City, with a second home win of the season.
Two points separate the two sides heading into the game, though the hosts have a couple of games in hand on Roy Hodgson's men.
"It's a big game and it would certainly top it off to get the three points, which would be massive for us, against a team in and around us as well," said the skipper. "We've got an important period coming up so to get off to a winning start would be great.
"It's a massive game for us and it's going to be a full house, or close to it, so hopefully the fans can get behind us and we can make it a really good occasion.
"We're looking forward to it, it's a big game, I'm sure it's going to be a good atmosphere. It's an important one, a game we all want to be involved in and hopefully it'll be the start of a good week for us."
The 32-year-old made his Burnley debut against the Hornets, then managed by Sean Dyche, having been brought in on loan by Eddie Howe.
Craig Forsyth and Mark Yeates had given the visitors a two goal lead in the Championship clash with just done minutes remaining.
However, Charlie Austin pulled a goal back in the 77th minute before Keith Treacy equalised with six minutes to go.
Mee said: "My first game on loan was against the gaffer's Watford. That'll be in the back of my mind, I won't really be thinking about that, but it'll be a nice way to cap it off by getting three points against the side I started against."
One priority at the forefront of Mee's thoughts will be guiding the Clarets to their first three points since a 3-1 victory over Brentford in October.
That accounted for half of Burnley's home wins in 2021. "It's not been good enough at home and we know that we need to put it right," Mee said.
"There have been too many times where we've not seen games out, we haven't got three points when we probably should have done, which we have in the past, so we need to get on a good run of form.
"These home games are going to be vital and we need the fans right behind us."
LIVE: Burnley v Watford
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:50
An extra ‘layer’ always helps in the winter months
Can the Clarets find a way to add that and make things click in the final third?
Can Burnley's new forward line produce the 'extra layer' boss Sean Dyche is looking for?
Burnley boss Sean Dyche knows that his side will have to add an extra layer to their performances over the second half of the season if they are to beat the drop for a sixth time in the Premier League.
Will they both start against Watford?
Can Maxwel Cornet and Wort Weghorst hit it off straight away?
Burnley boss Sean Dyche on the availability of deadline day signing Wout Weghorst and leading scorer Maxwel Cornet for Saturday's game against Watford
Sean Dyche says deadline day signing Wort Weghorst is in contention to make his Burnley debut in the Premier League 'six-pointer' against Watford.
Mark Lawrenson doesn’t have faith in Burnley
Can the Clarets prove the ex-Match of the Day pundit wrong?
“I think this might be the year that Burnley go down," says ex-Match of the Day pundit
Former Liverpool man and ex-pundit Mark Lawrenson expressed his worries for Burnley as they look to avoid relegation.
One in, one out for Clarets
But boss Sean Dyche has been encouraged by efforts during the January transfer window.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche encouraged by efforts to strengthen during the transfer window despite lack of deals
Burnley's recruitment drive during the January window didn't exactly bear the fruits of their labour — with Netherlands international Wort Weghorst the only new addition.
Bargain of the winter window?
Burnley boss Sean Dyche certainly feels that the club’s only addition was value for money.
Sean Dyche feels new recruit Wout Weghorst could bring Burnley more bang for their buck!
Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes the club may have got hold of deadline day signing Wout Weghorst for a snip.
Will Weghorst make his debut against the Hornets?
Skipper Ben Mee says the new recruit has made a good first impression!
Burnley skipper Ben Mee says prolific forward Wout Weghorst has made a good first impression!
Ben Mee says Burnley's newest recruit Wort Weghorst has made a good first impression since joining up with the squad.