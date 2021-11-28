LIVE: Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Nathan Collins of Burnley battles for possession with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on October 27, 2021 in Burnley, England.

This will be the fifth time that the Italian coach has gone up against the Clarets in the Premier League — and he hasn't always had it his own way.

Sean Dyche's side held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in February 2017 as the Blues closed in on their sixth top flight title.

And Burnley would go on to claim a famous win against the champions six months later as the visitors came out on top in a five-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge.

“Before a game, you have to know everything about your opponent," he said. "We are studying Burnley. They are working with a really good manager for many, many years, and this is important for them.

“I know very well what kind of game we expect against Burnley. Burnley is a tough game, they play with intensity, they put pressure on, they play a lot of long balls and they are very good in set-pieces, so we have to pay great attention."

The former Juventus and Inter Milan boss is urging his players to 'give more' when they take on the Clarets following the club's disappointing result in the Europa League on Thursday.

Conte, who won Serie A nine times as a player and manager, is expecting a response after suffering a poor 2-1 defeat against Slovenian outfit NS Mura, the lowest ranked side in the competition.

He said: “For us, it’s an important game – like this [against Mura] – because [Thursday] was an important game.

"We have to give more in all aspects – tactical aspects, physical aspects and also mentally. We need to give more.