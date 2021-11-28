LIVE: Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs boss Antonio Conte knows exactly what to expect when his side take on Burnley at Turf Moor.
This will be the fifth time that the Italian coach has gone up against the Clarets in the Premier League — and he hasn't always had it his own way.
Sean Dyche's side held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in February 2017 as the Blues closed in on their sixth top flight title.
And Burnley would go on to claim a famous win against the champions six months later as the visitors came out on top in a five-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge.
“Before a game, you have to know everything about your opponent," he said. "We are studying Burnley. They are working with a really good manager for many, many years, and this is important for them.
“I know very well what kind of game we expect against Burnley. Burnley is a tough game, they play with intensity, they put pressure on, they play a lot of long balls and they are very good in set-pieces, so we have to pay great attention."
The former Juventus and Inter Milan boss is urging his players to 'give more' when they take on the Clarets following the club's disappointing result in the Europa League on Thursday.
Conte, who won Serie A nine times as a player and manager, is expecting a response after suffering a poor 2-1 defeat against Slovenian outfit NS Mura, the lowest ranked side in the competition.
He said: “For us, it’s an important game – like this [against Mura] – because [Thursday] was an important game.
"We have to give more in all aspects – tactical aspects, physical aspects and also mentally. We need to give more.
“I know the atmosphere will be hot, but we must be ready, ready to fight and to give everything to try to get the three points.”
Last updated: Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 09:37
- Burnley have won just one of their past 15 meetings against Spurs in all competitions
- Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes netted either side of Harry Kane’s equaliser in February 2019
- Spurs have scored in all but one of their last 22 games against the Clarets across the board
- Burnley have scored nine goals in there last four games - one more than they managed in their previous 13 combined
- Tottenham's six league victories this season have all been by a single-goal margin
- Only Norwich have had fewer shots in the Premier League this season than the 124 by Spurs prior to the weekend
- Harry Kane has eight goals in his 10 previous Premier League appearances against Burnley
You would expect Dwight McNeil to be towards the top of the Premier League statistics in terms of his crossing numbers.
Sean Dyche feels Chris Wood can only improve, after reaching his half-century of Premier League goals.
Burnley may still sit in the bottom three in the Premier League, despite a four-game unbeaten run.
Burnley Football Club In the Community are proud to support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign ahead of Sunday’s visit of Spurs to Turf Moor.
Goal machine Maxwel Cornet says he wants to 'score again and again' after taking his tally to five goals in Six Premier League starts.