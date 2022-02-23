LIVE: Burnley v Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte believes it could be the "worst period" for his side to be playing Burnley.
The Clarets ended a run of 11 games without a Premier League win when beating Brighton and Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.
That victory came just hours before Spurs left it late to edge a five-goal thriller over champions Manchester City at the Etihad.
However, despite putting three past the leaders on the way to securing three points, the former Italy national boss is wary ahead of Wednesday night's game at Turf Moor.
He said: "Maybe it's the worst period to play against them because in the last period they have had fantastic results and played a good game," he said.
"They drew with Manchester United, and away at Arsenal, and they beat Brighton 3-0.
"They lost only 1-0 against Liverpool but the game was in the balance. For sure, for us they will be a really tough team, we have to know this."
Sean Dyche's side beat tonight's visitors 2-1 exactly three years ago when Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes scored either side of Harry Kane's equaliser for the away side.
"It's never easy to play against Burnley and they have a good manager that is showing in these years that his managing is very, very good and maybe he could deserve something more," continued Conte.
The two managers have met four times previously when Conte was at the helm at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea.
The ex-Juventus manager has taken seven points from their head-to-heads, but suffered defeat in the defence of their title at the start of the 2017-18 campaign when Sam Vokes (2) and Stephen Ward were on the scoresheet.
"I appreciate his job and what he's doing with Burnley," said Conte. "Remember one month ago many people said Burnley were relegated, but I'm sure they can save this season and I think Burnley are doing a fantastic job."
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 18:34
Josh Brownhill's relief at getting first PL goal
He’d been getting some stick off his older brothers!
Josh Brownhill's relief at breaking his duck for Burnley after getting stick from his older brothers!
Josh Brownhill was relieved to finally break his duck for Burnley in the Premier League after being ridiculed by his free-scoring older brother.
Is Dutch striker Wout Weghorst having a similar influence to that of Joey Barton?
“I know what you mean, Wout’s come in super open-minded, rubbing off on people with who he is and how he is, the way he goes about it.”
Weghorst having similar affect to Barton - Burnley boss Sean Dyche
Striker Wout Weghorst has made an immediate impact on and off the pitch at Burnley.
Burnley have gone back to doing the basics well
“Singers always say when they see a crowd, they’re at their worst, it’s when they just feel it, they’re at their best.”
Burnley boss Sean Dyche looking to "safeguard" current performance level against Spurs
Since going back to doing the basics well at Arsenal, Burnley have picked up six points from five games, conceding only twice.
Josh Brownhill applauds impact of Wout Weghorst
“What he’s done really well when he has come in is look after the ball, he’s brought the midfielders and wide players in and all credit to him because he’s been brilliant.”
Burnley's Josh Brownhill on the impact of Wout Weghorst - and the stats that highlight the striker's influence since signing!
Midfielder Josh Brownhill feels that Wout Weghorst's influence has enabled the Clarets to be braver both on and off the ball.
Sean Dyche still demanding more from Burnley winger!
Can Aaron Lennon produce the goods against his former club?
"I still want more from him...because he can do it" - but Sean Dyche delighted with former Spurs man Aaron Lennon's form
Aaron Lennon has been rolling back the years for Burnley of late.
Who’s fit, and who isn’t?
Boss Sean Dyche issues an injury update ahead of game against Spurs.
Sean Dyche issues squad update ahead of Spurs clash
Burnley will have to wait on James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood testing negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, if they are to have a chance of facing Spurs at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.