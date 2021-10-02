LIVE: Burnley v Norwich City
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is full of respect and admiration for the longevity of Sean Dyche's Turf Moor tenure.
The Burnley boss will bring up 400 games in charge of the Clarets when the Canaries come to town for Saturday's Premier League encounter.
Dyche, 50, is the top flight's longest-serving manager — having been in the post for almost three years longer than Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp — and he has embarked on the third-longest stint across the Football League.
German coach Farke, who hit 200 games for the Canaries in a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates last month, marvelled at the milestone, given he has a full appreciation and understanding of the challenges involved in modern management.
“To be there in today’s football with 400 games at one club in a business where there's always pressure and there are always questions asked, and the sun was not always shining above Burnley, is great,” he said. “Congratulations to him on that achievement. I'm full of respect for what he has done.
"Perhaps not a self funding club like us, so it's a bit easier, but still an amazing, unbelievable effort and a challenge for a club like Burnley to show this consistency to play on this level."
He added: "I think they also went down and he brought them back up, so to show this mentality says also a lot about his character and his leadership. He is not a flag in the wind, he sticks to his beliefs with the team. I like their fighting spirit on the pitch.
"When it is really important for them they stick together even more, they fight together and they grind out results. I like this steel and resilience and mentality.”
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 11:29
- The Premier League’s bottom two lock horns at Turf Moor
- Both sides are without a win so far this season, though the Canaries are also without a point
- Burnley beat Daniel Farke’s side 2-0 on both occasions during the 2019-20 campaign
- The Clarets have lost just one of the past 11 league meetings between the two clubs
- Norwich have won just once in 18 league visits to Turf Moor, losing the last six in succession
- Burnley have scored in all 18 home league games against Norwich
- Burnley have won 21 of the 43 meetings between the two sides in all competitions
- The Clarets are winless in a club record 13 home league games
- They have failed to beat the last five promoted sides they have faced at Turf Moor
- Chris Wood has scored five goals in his four league starts against Norwich
- The Canaries have lost 16 top flight fixtures on the bounce - with an aggregate score of 40-3
- Norwich have won only one of their past 25 Premier League away fixtures
Paul Merson has his say!
“I don’t see how they’ll get points on the board in the weeks ahead, in fact I’ve put them down for relegation already!”
'That tells you something' - Paul Merson delivers score prediction for Burnley clash vs Norwich City
Paul Merson has backed Burnley to pick up a first win of the Premier League season when they come up against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.
Ben Mee looks ahead to today’s game against Norwich City
As ex-defender Ben Gibson makes his Turf Moor return
Skipper Ben Mee confident Clarets can get first PL victory of the season on Ben Gibson's Turf Moor return
Ex-Burnley defender Ben Gibson will make his Turf Moor return when Norwich City pay a visit at the weekend.
BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson makes his prediction
“This is 19th versus 20th and neither side have managed a win yet, but Burnley have looked far more like getting one than Norwich have so far.”
'Out-thought and out-gunned' - Mark Lawrenson delivers score prediction for Burnley clash vs Norwich City
Mark Lawrenson has backed Burnley to pick up their first win of the Premier League season when they come up against fellow strugglers Norwich City on Saturday.
Burnley skipper Ben Mee has been part of the journey from the start
The Clarets captain recalls the moment the squad were introduced to the new boss nearly nine years ago...
Captain Ben Mee recalls first meeting with Sean Dyche ahead of Burnley boss's 400th game in charge
Ben Mee is the sole survivor from the side that started the first of Sean Dyche's 399 games in charge at Burnley.
Burnley’s Matt Lowton hoping the momentum will turn
Can the Clarets collect three points against the Canaries?
Burnley's Matt Lowton: "One game and it can all change the momentum and we can kick on.”
“One of the best lessons you can learn in life is to master how to remain calm.”
Are we all ready for the ‘massive’ game between the Premier League’s bottom two?
Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill is...
Burnley's game against Norwich City at Turf Moor is going to be 'massive', says midfielder Josh Brownhill
"It's going to be massive," says midfielder Josh Brownhill, when winless Burnley take on pointless Norwich City at Turf Moor.
Can the Clarets claim a first PL win of the campaign?
And extend Norwich City’s miserable run in the top flight in the process?
Burnley boss Sean Dyche ready to mark another milestone with a win!
Sean Dyche will bring up game number 400 as manager of Burnley when bottom-of-the-league Norwich City come to Turf Moor tomorrow.
Does Sean Dyche feel confident of gaining entry into the 1,000 club?
Here’s what the Burnley boss had to say...
400 not out - but does Sean Dyche think he could join the 1,000 club?
Sean Dyche brings up yet another milestone on Saturday when he takes charge of his 400th game as Burnley boss.