LIVE: Burnley v Manchester United
Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has likened Burnley new boy Wout Weghorst to Liverpool legend Ian Rush.
The German coach knows all about the Clarets' deadline day signing having guided RB Leipzig to a third place finish in the Bundesliga during the 2018-19 campaign.
His side went head-to-head with VfL Wolfsburg on three occasions that term, winning one of two league games while progressing in the DFB-Pokal.
The UEFA Intertoto Cup winner with VfB Stuttgart in 2000 believes the Dutchman is Burnley's answer to Rush, adding that the Red Devils will need to be wary of the Welshman's reincarnation at Turf Moor.
Speaking to United's website about the £12m arrival, Rangnick said: "He looks with his size, a little bit like Ian Rush, for example, but he's a very technical player. Due to his size, he is also physically present but he’s not that much of a physical target striker.
"He is more of a technical player. Also, he had good times at Wolfsburg when Oliver Glasner was head coach, he did extremely well and scored quite a few goals.
"Hopefully, [on Tuesday], he won't score. He played against Watford and I obviously watched that game on TV. I thought he was a good signing and one of the best possible signings to replace [Chris] Wood."
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:09
Chance for United
Rashford turns inside the area and shoots but Pope saves at the expense of a corner.
The teams
Manchester United
The teams
Burnley
Burnley defender Erik Pieters has explained the role he played in helping convince compatriot Wort Weghorst to sign on the dotted line.
Steven Defour is back at former club Burnley ahead of their clash with Manchester United at Turf Moor.
Dutchman Erik Pieters feels he still has an active role to play at Burnley
The defender is hoping to add a third consecutive clean sheet against the Red Devils
Former Netherlands international determined to get more game-time under his belt
Limited game-time at Burnley has once again become a source of frustration for Dutch left back Erik Pieters.
Three years ago, one of the catalysts of Burnley's great escape was a 19-year-old Dwight McNeil.
Sean Dyche could have one face back in the squad for the visit of Manchester United on Tuesday night.
It's now 12-and-a-half years ago since the Clarets claimed their first ever Premier League win.