LIVE: Burnley v Manchester United

The German coach knows all about the Clarets' deadline day signing having guided RB Leipzig to a third place finish in the Bundesliga during the 2018-19 campaign.

His side went head-to-head with VfL Wolfsburg on three occasions that term, winning one of two league games while progressing in the DFB-Pokal.

The UEFA Intertoto Cup winner with VfB Stuttgart in 2000 believes the Dutchman is Burnley's answer to Rush, adding that the Red Devils will need to be wary of the Welshman's reincarnation at Turf Moor.

Wout Weghorst of Burnley is tackled by Hassane Kamara of Watford during the Premier League match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on February 05, 2022 in Burnley, England.

Speaking to United's website about the £12m arrival, Rangnick said: "He looks with his size, a little bit like Ian Rush, for example, but he's a very technical player. Due to his size, he is also physically present but he’s not that much of a physical target striker.

"He is more of a technical player. Also, he had good times at Wolfsburg when Oliver Glasner was head coach, he did extremely well and scored quite a few goals.

"Hopefully, [on Tuesday], he won't score. He played against Watford and I obviously watched that game on TV. I thought he was a good signing and one of the best possible signings to replace [Chris] Wood."