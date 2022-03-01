LIVE: Burnley v Leicester City
Defender James Tarkowski says Burnley had to get back to basics in a bid to get their season back on track.
The centre-back felt that the Clarets had lost sight of who they were when struggling to put points on the board beforehand.
Sean Dyche's side have reverted to type in their scrap for Premier League survival, restoring the traits that have previously made them so hard to beat at this level.
They've now picked up 10 points from seven fixtures in the top flight, compared to an 11-point return from the opening 17 games of the campaign, and have conceded just three goals.
The 29-year-old said: "We've gone back to basics, I think we were trying to over-complicate things a little bit, we just wanted to get everybody pointing in the same direction. Everyone is on board and you can see that with performances recently.
"If you ever watch a Burnley performance, that's a real aspect of our game and that's not just the back four, it's the whole team. At the weekend Jay [Rodriguez] made a couple of blocks, Westy came on and made one, so it's not just us at the back who are in there to do that job."
He added: "Getting back to basics is also with the ball; we've got it forward into Wout [Weghorst], who has been excellent since he came in and he's really building the play for us. When we get the ball into the box we're causing problems.
"If you listen to some of the best coaches in the world they'll tell you that the best players in the world do the basics better than anyone else. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don't do the basics right you won't progress and you won't get the results you need."
Burnley take on Leicester City at Turf Moor this evening [Tuesday] where an opportunity to climb out of the bottom three awaits them.
A point would see the Clarets climb out of the relegation zone at Everton’s expense while victory would also see them leapfrog Leeds United and Brentford.
LIVE: Burnley v Leicester City
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 16:55
Clarets show solidarity with Ukraine
Chairman Alan Pace: “Like so many, I’ve been shocked by the devastating scenes that have unfolded in Ukraine over the last week. Before tonight’s game, we will be asking all fans, home and away, to come together in a moment of solidarity to show that the football family stands with them.”
Supercomputer predicts Premier League conclusion
You’d have to be happy with this...
Predicted Premier League finish forecasts spectacular shift in survival scrap for Leeds United, Newcastle United, Everton and Burnley
Unbeaten runs for Burnley and Newcastle United — coupled with losing streaks for Leeds United, Everton and Brentford — have thrown the Premier League fight for survival up in the air.
Aaron Lennon is rolling back the years!
“He’s a very honest professional, works super hard, he’s a super-fit fella and looks after himself!”
Aaron Lennon "back to the top player he is" - Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche feels former England winger Aaron Lennon is “back to the top player he is.”
Burnley duo on clear-the-air meetings at Gawthorpe...
They seem to have done the trick yet again!
Burnley duo — James Tarkowski and Nick Pope — open up on clear-the-air meetings that helped turn the tide!
James Tarkowski and Nick Pope have revealed all about the clear-the-air get-together that has somehow managed to turn Burnley's season on its head.