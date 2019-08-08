LIVE: Burnley beat deadline to land Drinkwater/Wells leaves on loan Danny Drinkwater Share this article Sean Dyche has completed a deal for Danny Drinkwater. Burnley beat the deadline to sign the 29-year-old until January 6th from Chelsea, while Nahki Wells has completed a return to QPR on loan. The 17 transfers that could rock deadline day including Leeds, Burnley, Brighton, Man United and Arsenal Middlesbrough determined to hold onto ‘future England international’ Dael Fry amid Burnley interest