LIVE: Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Burnley take on Brighton at the AMEX Stadium as Sean Dyche marks his 250th Premier League game at the helm.

By Dan Black
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 2:50 pm

Teams - Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Lallana (c), Moder, Welbeck, Duffy, Veltman. Substitutes: Steele, Trossard, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst. Substitutes: Hennessey, Waller, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long, Thomas.

LIVE: Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Burnley 2

Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:48

HALF-TIME: Brighton 0 Burnley 2

Weghorst and Brownhill give Burnley the lead at the interval.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:45

Great challenge

Super challenge from Mee denies Mac Allister deep inside the penalty area.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:42

GOAL: Brighton 0 Burnley 2

Josh Brownhill’s first Premier League goal for Burnley squirms past Sanchez via a touch off Veltman.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:37

Close

Lamptey whips in the cross and Lallana’s header floats just wide of the post.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:36

Shot on target

Brighton’s first shot on target comes courtesy of Duffy, but Pope saves comfortably.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:26

Yellow card

Pieters booked for obstructing Maupay.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:22

GOAL: Brighton 0 Burnley 1

What a finish from Weghorst! The striker finishes first time, beating Sanchez at his near post, after Lennon fed Roberts down the right hand side.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:11

Crossbar

Roberts is close to his first goal for Burnley. The Welshman cuts past Mac Allister on the angle of the penalty area, his shot has Sanchez beaten but the ball comes back off the woodwork.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:02

Good start

Weghorst and Lennon win a couple of early corners for the Clarets.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 14:50

Away team

Burnley

