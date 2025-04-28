'Like a dream': Emotional Aaron Ramsey reflects on Burnley return after 13-month injury hell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aaron Ramsey admits it felt like a dream come true to make his long-awaited return for Burnley after his 13-month injury hell.

The 22-year-old faced a gruelling spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious ACL injury during a defeat to Arsenal in February 2024.

The attacking midfielder made his return at the start of March for the Under-21s, before building up his minutes with another two cameos.

“It feels so amazing to be back on the pitch, it feels like a dream,” he told Clarets+.

"There’s all kinds of emotions, as you can imagine. Happy, nervous, scared, but overall it’s just like a dream coming back.

"It’s been 14 months now and the road hasn’t been straight-forward at all.

Aaron Ramsey returns to action for the first time since suffering an ACL injury. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"The Under-21s game prepare you for these types of games, but these are the games you want to play in.

"As you could see, all the lads were happy for me and it’s great to feel that way, because it’s been a hard journey for me.

"There’s been so many staff that have been with me every step of the way and I can’t thank him enough.”

Ramsey even managed to play his part in Burnley’s fifth goal, as Scott Parker’s men maintained their title charge heading into the season finale.

"We wanted to send a message that we’re not done yet,” Ramsey added.

"We’re not taking the foot off the pedal and hopefully we can do as much as we can and that will do the job.”