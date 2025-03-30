'Let us down': Liam Manning highlights major difference between Burnley and his Bristol City side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Manning admits his Bristol City side had no answer to Burnley’s quality during their defeat at Turf Moor.

The margin of victory ought to have been far greater, with the Clarets creating a number of opportunities while limiting the Robins to very little.

While there were a couple of nervy moments late on, Bristol City were well beaten by Scott Parker’s men, who now move level on points with Leeds United in second.

Manning, whose Robins side remain in contention for the Championship play-offs, felt Burnley were just too good on the day.

“I’m probably a bit frustrated,” he said of his side’s defeat.

“You come here wanting to test yourself against a team that are in a good spot with an extremely strong squad.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Liam Manning the manager of Bristol City looks on at half time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Bristol City FC at Turf Moor on March 29, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We’re capable of playing better, which is why there’s an element of frustration. But at the same time, there’s some positives to take from it as well. We fought until the end, we kept going, we blocked shots and put our bodies on the line. But we were also a little bit sloppy at times and a little bit careless with the ball.

“It’s possibly a soft free-kick [for the goal], but I haven’t seen it back. It looked a little bit soft.

“But they also created a large number of chances, hence why we had to put bodies on the line and make saves etc.

“The margins are so fine and the longer the game goes on, you’re thinking: ‘can we steal a point? Can we nick something?’

“We had a corner, we had a half decent chance right at the end, but it’s one of those days where it wasn’t to be.

“We came up against a very strong side though. Last season they were in the Premier League and when you look at the depth of their squad, you know it’s going to be a difficult day. It’s probably that bit of quality that let us down.”

Bristol City dropped a position down to eighth, but remain level on points with West Brom following their late defeat to Norwich City.