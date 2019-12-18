Leicester City could land Burnley ace in cut-price deal, Everton set to appoint Ancelotti, and more

Burnley feature in today's Premier League rumours.

Leicester City were linked with James Tarkowski in the summer window, and there are reports that they could finally land him for a cut-price fee.

Leicestershire Live report that the Foxes could land Tarkowski for £25m due to a strange clause.

Tarkowski reportedly has a £40m release clause, however the clause is only applicable to clubs from the North-West, presumably to cover a move from one of the Manchester giants, or perhaps Liverpool.

As Leicester City are in the Midlands, the clause would only cover to £25m - a decent price for a top defender.

Tarkowski is contracted for a few years yet, and Clarets fans will hope to keep hold of him.

The rest of today's headlines:

Arsenal are likely to announce that former midfielder Mikel Arteta will return as their new manager in the coming days. (Various)

Manchester City are disappointed with the way that Arsenal have conducted their pursuit of Arteta, and will demand a seven-figure compensation package. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are keen on Timo Werner of RB Leipzig and Moussa Dembele of Lyon - Dembele is one of the top scorers in France, and starred for Celtic earlier in his career. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, former Champions League winning manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be named as the Everton boss this week. (Sky Sports)

Ancelotti will receive £11.5m a year to manage at Goodison Park, and will also earn a £2.5m bonus for keeping the side in the Premier League. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur’s players begged boss Jose Mourinho to sign Adama Traore from Wolves after a fantastic display from the winger when the two sides met on Sunday. The Spaniard has been in fine form this season. (Football Insider)

Paul Pogba has suffered another setback and is suffering from illness, despite being pictured dancing at his brother’s wedding at the weekend. (The Sun)

RB Leipzig confirmed that they have made an offer to sign Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg. Manchester United are also keen to sign the Norwegian. (Daily Mail)