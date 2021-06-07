Leicester City could beat Burnley to £15m-rated star, Arsenal eye shock move for ex-Spurs star
Burnley are set for a hectic few months, as they look to bring in some quality new signings when the summer transfer window opens later this week.
The Clarets finished the 2020/21 campaign in 17th placed, and will be eager to bolster their squad with new additions to push on with an improved showing next season.
Discussing his plans for the window, Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: “We need quality, everyone knows that, we sometimes develop it here, and we have done, but we need to find the right blend.
“If we can recruit, can we find the right blend, can someone affect us immediately, push for a first team slot straight away and have that demand? Possibly players who could grow into that, where we've done well over a number of years, players who have to sit tight for a number of months, then come into the reckoning.
“Probably the most talked about recently was Josh Brownhill, who had to adapt to what we do, to the challenges, and he's done very well.
“So finding that balance all across different areas of the pitch and keeping our eyes and ears open, the little snippets you get in football. We're hopeful we'll have a little more stretch in the finances this summer though, we'll see.”
