Leicester City could beat Burnley to £15m-rated star, Arsenal eye shock move for ex-Spurs star

The Clarets finished the 2020/21 campaign in 17th placed, and will be eager to bolster their squad with new additions to push on with an improved showing next season.

Discussing his plans for the window, Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: “We need quality, everyone knows that, we sometimes develop it here, and we have done, but we need to find the right blend.

“If we can recruit, can we find the right blend, can someone affect us immediately, push for a first team slot straight away and have that demand? Possibly players who could grow into that, where we've done well over a number of years, players who have to sit tight for a number of months, then come into the reckoning.

“Probably the most talked about recently was Josh Brownhill, who had to adapt to what we do, to the challenges, and he's done very well.

“So finding that balance all across different areas of the pitch and keeping our eyes and ears open, the little snippets you get in football. We're hopeful we'll have a little more stretch in the finances this summer though, we'll see.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Moyes set to snub Everton West Ham boss David Moyes has been tipped to snub advances from his former club Everton to remain in charge of the Hammers. The Toffees are one of four Premier League clubs currently looking for a new manager. (Football Insider) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo

2. Magpies keen on Saliba Newcastle United are rumoured to be eyeing up a loan move for Arsenal defender William Saliba. The £27m defender spent last season on loan with Nice in Ligue 1, and has been capped at youth level by France. (Daily Mail) Photo: JEFF PACHOUD Buy photo

3. Leeds favourites to sign Pereira Leeds United have been named the firm favourites to sign West Brom winger Matheus Pereira, well ahead of Leicester City and Aston Villa. The Brazilian is expected to leave the Hawthorns this summer, with a £15m price tag likely to attract admirers. (SkyBet) Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo

4. Duo join Rangers in Harroui chase Leeds United and Brighton have both been credited with an interest in Sparta Rotterdam midfielder Abdou Harroui. The 23-year-old is also rumoured to be a transfer target for Scottish Premiership champions Rangers. (Football Insider) Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK Buy photo