Leeds United v Burnley team news: Eight to miss out through injury, five doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 13th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
Team news ahead of Burnley’s clash against Leeds United at Elland Road

Burnley will be out to land an early blow on one of their promotion rivals when they take on Leeds at Saturday lunchtime.

The Clarets make their return to action with a tasty encounter following their two-week absence due to the international break.

While Daniel Farke has a handful of injury concerns, the situation looks a whole lot more serious for Scott Parker – who has a number of long-term absences to contend with.

Zian Flemming could make his debut, however, having been signed too late to feature in the derby against Blackburn Rovers the day after the transfer window closed.

Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Leeds were without Bamford for their win against Hull City with a hamstring niggle prior to the international break but Daniel Farke has confirmed the striker has trained this week. Farke said Bamford is available to play but might not be fit to feature for the full 90 minutes.

1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) - available

Leeds were without Bamford for their win against Hull City with a hamstring niggle prior to the international break but Daniel Farke has confirmed the striker has trained this week. Farke said Bamford is available to play but might not be fit to feature for the full 90 minutes. Photo: George Wood

Daniel Farke has revealed the winger is out for the next four weeks after re-injuring himself during his rehab from a hamstring injury.

2. Daniel James (Leeds United) - out

Daniel Farke has revealed the winger is out for the next four weeks after re-injuring himself during his rehab from a hamstring injury. Photo: Lewis Storey

A decision will have to be made on Wober's availability after he picked up an issue with his knee while on international duty with Austria.

3. Max Wober (Leeds United) - doubt

A decision will have to be made on Wober's availability after he picked up an issue with his knee while on international duty with Austria. Photo: George Wood

The winger is making good progress in his recovery from a long-term injury and is back on the grass according to Scott Parker, but this game will still come too soon for the youngster.

4. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out

The winger is making good progress in his recovery from a long-term injury and is back on the grass according to Scott Parker, but this game will still come too soon for the youngster. Photo: VIRGINIE LEFOUR

