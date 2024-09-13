Burnley will be out to land an early blow on one of their promotion rivals when they take on Leeds at Saturday lunchtime.
The Clarets make their return to action with a tasty encounter following their two-week absence due to the international break.
Zian Flemming could make his debut, however, having been signed too late to feature in the derby against Blackburn Rovers the day after the transfer window closed.
Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) - available
Leeds were without Bamford for their win against Hull City with a hamstring niggle prior to the international break but Daniel Farke has confirmed the striker has trained this week. Farke said Bamford is available to play but might not be fit to feature for the full 90 minutes. Photo: George Wood
2. Daniel James (Leeds United) - out
Daniel Farke has revealed the winger is out for the next four weeks after re-injuring himself during his rehab from a hamstring injury. Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Max Wober (Leeds United) - doubt
A decision will have to be made on Wober's availability after he picked up an issue with his knee while on international duty with Austria. Photo: George Wood
4. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out
The winger is making good progress in his recovery from a long-term injury and is back on the grass according to Scott Parker, but this game will still come too soon for the youngster. Photo: VIRGINIE LEFOUR
