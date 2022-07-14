Leah Embley back at hometown club Burnley

The 27-year-old forward has returned to Burnleyfollowing her departure from fellow FA Women’s National League North outfit Brighouse Town Women this summer.

A season ticket holder at Turf Moor, Embley rejoins the club for a second time having previously won back-to-back league titles with the Clarets between 2017 and 2019.

Embley, who ended last season as the top scorer across league and cup competitions combined, spent time with both AFC Fylde and Huddersfield Town as well as Blackburn Rovers before switching to Brighouse.

Burnley Women_6/7/22._©Andy Ford /Burnley Football Club

Picking up the Northwest Women’s Regional League Premier Division title, Embley was nominated as a ‘Rising Star’ at the Northwest Football Awards in her previous spell with her hometown Club.

Featuring in every match the following season and earning the Player of the Match Award in just under half of those, the forward scored nine times as the Clarets women won the FA Women’s National League Division One at the first time of asking.

She went on to scoop the division’s Player of the Season Award and now back at Burnley as Jonathan Morgan’s first signing, she said: “I’m really glad to be back, and I’m buzzing to see all the girls as well as meeting up with the people I’ve not seen since I was last here.

“I feel like it’s the right time to come back with the team wanting to push on and the Club going in the right direction because that’s something I want to do as well. I’ll bring a lot of energy, work rate, determination, and obviously hopefully get a few goals.

“I’m really excited and all my family are really big Burnley fans, so I think they’ll be excited to see me playing for the Club again.”

Manager Morgan was equally delighted to capture Embley and bring her back to Burnley. He said: “We are delighted to get Leah over the line. Not only does she bring experience, she also brings with her a natural ability to score and create goals.