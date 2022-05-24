Lancashire Reunited after Burnley are relegated

Back then, the sides were in the old First Division, the top flight of English football, with the Clarets defending champions after claiming their second title win at Maine Road, and Burnley would also go on to play in the European Cup that season, reaching the quarter-final.

It was also the season after Tom Finney retired, and it didn’t end well for North End, with them relegated from the First Division after finishing bottom, and they have yet to return to the top flight since.

Burnley finished fourth in the First Division that year, with Blackburn eighth and Blackpool 20th.

The Clarets will look to extend an unbeaten run against Blackburn which extend over 12 years, and seven games, all under Sean Dyche, with Burnley winning the last four meetings.

The last time the Seasiders met Burnley in a competitive fixture was in 2014, when a Michael Kightly goal gave the away side a 1-0 victory at Bloomfield Road, and virtually sealed promotion to the Premier League.

Preston’s last visit to Turf Moor was on a wet afternoon in December 2015, with Will Keane, up against twin brother Michael, and Daniel Johnson scoring in a 2-0 victory.

The reverse fixture late in the season saw the Clarets win 1-0 with a Joey Barton free kick, which again left Burnley on the verge of promotion back to the Premier League as Championship winners, finishing the season 23 games undefeated.

With Wigan Athletic promoted as League One champions, there will be a strong North West feel to the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign.

Further north are Sunderland, who won the League One play-off final on Saturday, providing another trip up to the North East, in addition to the visit to Middlesbrough.

Rotherham were runners-up behind Wigan, the Millers continuing their yo-yo pattern between the second and third tiers.