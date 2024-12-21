Key man ruled fit as Burnley make four changes from Norwich City win for Watford clash
The Frenchman was considered an injury doubt after hobbling off during last week’s comeback 2-1 win against Norwich City.
But Esteve maintains his place in the side as he continues his partnership with CJ Egan-Riley at the heart of Burnley’s defence.
Jeremy Sarmiento, who was also an injury doubt after also being forced off against Norwich, doesn’t make the match day squad.
Parker makes four changes in total from last weekend’s victory at Carrow Road, with Lucas Pires, Luca Koleosho and Jay Rodriguez all dropping out alongside Sarmiento.
Bashir Humphreys replaces Pires at left-back, while Connor Roberts returns from illness to take his place at right-back. Hannibal, Josh Laurent and Zian Flemming also come into the starting XI.
Andreas Hountondji, who also missed out last week with illness, is fit enough to return to Burnley’s bench.
Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Brownhill, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Ekdal, Delcroix, Pires, Koleosho, Hountondji, Rodriguez
Watford: Bachmann, Ngakia, Porteous, Pollock, Vata, Dwomoh, Sissoko, Baah, Larouci, Chakvetadze, Bayo
Subs: Bond, Sierralta, Jebbison, Ogbonna, Morris, Ebosele, Ince, Kayembe, Andrews
Referee: James Linington
