Key dates for Burnley in the 2022/23 Championship season

The last two seasons at this level have ended in promotion under Sean Dyche, and the Clarets will set out for a hat-trick, with the squad expected back in for testing and pre-season at the end of June.

So here are the key dates fans can put in their diary for the 2022/23 campaign.

First things first, the fixtures will be released at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 23rd, as Burnley find out their derby dates with Blackburn, Blackpool and Preston – all in the same division for the first time since 1960/61.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The opening day of the season is Saturday July 30th, and will conclude across the weekend of Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar takes place over a five-week period in November and December 2022, with the EFL schedule adjusted to accommodate.

Match round 16 in the Championship, set to take place on Saturday, November 12th, will be the final round of fixtures played ahead of the call-up period for the tournament, which begins on Monday, November 14th

The Championship will resume on December 10th, following the culmination of the World Cup Group Stages.

The Championship play-off final will be on Monday, May 29th, 2023.

The Carabao Cup first round will take place the week beginning August 10th, the midweek after the first round of league fixtures – but Burnley will not come into the competition until the second round on August 24th.

In the first round, 22 of 24 Championship clubs, and all League One and League Two clubs will enter.

The following round, the two remaining Championship clubs, Burnley and Watford, who finished 18th and 19th in the Premier League, and the Premier League clubs not involved in either the Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League will enter.

In full, the ties will take place week beginning: Round One – August 10th, 2022; Round Two – August 24th, 2022; Round Three – November 9th, 2022; Round Four – December 21st, 2022; Quarter-Final – January 1th, 2023; Semi-Final First Leg – January 25th, 2023; Semi-Final Second Leg – February 1st, 2023; Final – February 26th, 2023.