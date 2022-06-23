BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Charlie Taylor of Burnley and Harry Chapman of Blackburn in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on August 23, 2017 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Key dates as Burnley prepare to face Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic in the Championship

Burnley were crowned champions the last time they graced England’s second tier with their presence during the 2015/16 campaign.

By Dan Black
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 8:59 am

A 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at The Valley was the Clarets’ last game in the Championship as Sean Dyche’s inflatable trophy winners signed off with a 23rd game unbeaten.

They took six points off Blackburn Rovers that season as they made it six meetings without defeat against the ‘Auld Enemy’. They also added a victory against Preston North End, as Joey Barton’s set-piece made the difference at Deepdale.

Burnley — under new manager Vincent Kompany — will also take on Blackpool this term, as all four rivals meet in the same division for the first time in more than 60 years.

With Wigan Athletic also joining the party, here are the key dates to look out for during the 2022-23 season.

1. Huddersfield Town v Burnley

WHEN: Opening game (Friday, July 29). WHERE: John Smith's Stadium.

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales

2. Burnley v Blackpool

WHEN: Saturday, August 20. WHERE: Turf Moor.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

3. Wigan Athletic v Burnley

WHEN: Saturday, August 27. WHERE: DW Stadium.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales

4. Preston North End v Burnley

WHEN: Tuesday, September 13. WHERE: Deepdale.

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
EnglandWigan AthleticBurnleyBlackburn RoversBlackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 4