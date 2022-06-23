Key dates as Burnley prepare to face Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic in the Championship

A 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at The Valley was the Clarets’ last game in the Championship as Sean Dyche’s inflatable trophy winners signed off with a 23rd game unbeaten.

They took six points off Blackburn Rovers that season as they made it six meetings without defeat against the ‘Auld Enemy’. They also added a victory against Preston North End, as Joey Barton’s set-piece made the difference at Deepdale.

Burnley — under new manager Vincent Kompany — will also take on Blackpool this term, as all four rivals meet in the same division for the first time in more than 60 years.

With Wigan Athletic also joining the party, here are the key dates to look out for during the 2022-23 season.

1. Huddersfield Town v Burnley WHEN: Opening game (Friday, July 29). WHERE: John Smith's Stadium.

2. Burnley v Blackpool WHEN: Saturday, August 20. WHERE: Turf Moor.

3. Wigan Athletic v Burnley WHEN: Saturday, August 27. WHERE: DW Stadium.

4. Preston North End v Burnley WHEN: Tuesday, September 13. WHERE: Deepdale.