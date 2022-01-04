Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey rebuffs approach from Burnley

Aaron Ramsey of Juventus FC competes for the ball with Jose’ Machin of AC Monza during the AC Monza v Juventus FC - Trofeo Berlusconi at Stadio Brianteo on July 31, 2021 in Monza, Italy.

The 31-year-old midfielder has fallen out of favour with head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who returned to "The Old Lady" in May.

The Welshman, an international team-mate of Clarets summer signings Connor Roberts and Wayne Hennessey, made the move to Italy in July 2019.

He had made 369 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 64 times, and was a three-time FA Cup winner with the Gunners.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal is challenged by Steven Defour of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on November 26, 2017 in Burnley, England.

Ramsey is only one game short of his 50th outing in Serie A, but there are serious doubts over whether he'll get the opportunity to reach that milestone.

The Caerphilly-born middle man, who spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City, has made just one league start this term.

Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, speaking to the Transfer Show, said: "I can confirm that one Juventus player, [Aaron] Ramsay, can probably come back to the Premier League.

"He had an official proposal from Burnley, but he said 'no', he doesn't want to play for Burnley.

"He wants to play for a more challenging team, an ambitious team in the Premier League.

"Newcastle asked for him before Christmas so we'll see in January if some Premier League teams want Ramsay.