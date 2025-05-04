Josh Cullen celebrates Burnley's instant return after 'pain' of last season's Premier League relegation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Josh Cullen spoke of his satisfaction at a job well done after Burnley bounced back to the Premier League at the first attempt after the “pain” of last season’s relegation.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Burnley weren’t able to finish the season with the league title, despite finishing on 100 points, they were still able to achieve their ultimate objective, which was to win automatic promotion.

They did so in remarkable fashion, enjoying a 33-game unbeaten streak, losing just two games and conceding just 16 goals in 46 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It feels amazing to get over the line and get it done,” Cullen told Clarets+.

"You look at all the people on the pitch here, families, everyone behind the scenes that has helped us over the course of the season, it’s just nice to see everyone with a smile on their face.

"This was the objective at the start of the season, after the pain of relegation last season to bounce back and get promoted at the first time of asking. It’s a great feeling and we’re all over the moon.

"This is what it’s all about. People see us perform on a Saturday but the ups and downs of a season, and the support we get from our wives, our partners, our families and our friends, it’s something that is really important to all players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Cullen celebrates following the 3-1 victory over Millwall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"To share the day with them and achieve our main objective altogether, it’s a great feeling and I’m pleased we could finish the season off with a win as well.”

While the Clarets still have plenty of celebrating to do, attention will soon shift to next season and how they will go about trying to survive in the top flight.

"I can’t wait for it,” Cullen added.

"That’s where you want to play your football against the best players and the best teams in the world.

"I can’t wait for the challenge. It’s going to be a tough one but that’s where you want to be, so we’re going to enjoy a nice, well-earned break and then we’ll get back for pre-season and prepare for a tough season. But we’ll be ready to go.”