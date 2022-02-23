Josh Brownhill's relief at breaking his duck for Burnley after getting stick from his older brothers!

The 26-year-old midfielder, who scored a screamer in a League Cup tie against Millwall at The Den in September 2020, needed 62 appearances to get off the mark in the top flight.

And his elder sibling, Joel, wouldn't let him forget it as he poked fun at the ex-Bristol City man while enjoying a prolific spell of his own at Padiham, having netted eight times in 12 games for the Storks in the North West Counties Premier Division.

It was all in good spirits, however. "They're always in my ear, no matter what, especially Joel with scoring and doing well," said Brownhill.

Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley at American Express Community Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Brighton, England.

"Joel, and my mates who play football, will always get on to me when they're scoring. It's always about 'when will I score?'

"I just had to wait for it to come and now that it has I'm sure a few will go in. My family were very happy for me, especially my brothers because they've known how many conversations we've had, how much hard work I've put into it.

"I always go to watch them when I can, though it's always difficult. It's the same for my friends from home. They've always supported me and they've done that since being a kid, they've travelled to home and away games, they'd come as much as possible.

"As a family we're very close; whenever my brother scores for Padiham we always talk, we're happy for him, and for me to finally score in the Premier League, everybody's really happy for me."

Brownhill got off the mark five minutes before the break at the AMEX Stadium as the Clarets cruised to their first away win this season.

The former Manchester United schoolboy's shot squirmed past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after Wout Weghorst had held off Shane Duffy to win Erik Pieters' clearance.

Brownhill said: "Ever since being a kid it's what you want to do; play in the Premier League and score. For me, it's been a very long time. I didn't think it would take this long and hopefully it doesn't take me as long to score again!

"To finally reach that goal that I've been thriving for, and everyone around me has seen how much it means, I'm just glad that I've got it."

Lewis, 34, who lifted the FA Vase with Thatcham Town in 2018 at Wembley following victory over Stockton Town, is the oldest of the three brothers and a life-long Manchester City fan, just like dad, Gary.

Brownhill's family will be hoping for some sort of revenge at Turf Moor this evening after the champions lost out to Spurs in a dramatic conclusion at the Etihad at the weekend.