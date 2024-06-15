Josh Brownhill sends warning to Burnley teammates ahead of Championship return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skipper Josh Brownhill has warned his Burnley teammates not to expect an easy ride in the Championship next season.

The Clarets return to the second tier of English football after spending just one season in the Premier League, suffering relegation alongside fellow newly promoted sides Luton Town and Sheffield United.

They return to a division where they blew away all of their rivals last time out under Vincent Kompany, storming to the league title with 101 points.

But just because the club were so successful last time out is no guarantee of further success, according to Brownhill, especially with so many new players part of a squad that haven’t featured in the Championship before.

"The Championship is not an easy division, I’ve been in it four to five years in my career,” he told Burnley’s official website.

"I’ve had some good years in the Premier League, but I’ve spent the majority of my career in the Championship and I’ve fought relegation in the Championship with Bristol City and then we were fighting for play-offs. We had some really good teams in the division at that time and you know, looking around then you seen what it takes to get promoted.

"We get relegated from Burnley into it (2022), I knew what it takes. It was always going to be difficult and we did that and we absolutely smashed it and it was a brilliant season.

"So now, obviously we’ve got some new people in the building, so showing them what it was like and what it takes, because like I say, it may seem like some kind of easier league, but it’s physically so hard with games every three days and having to win games back to back constantly and consistently all season is not easy.

"So yeah, it’s something for us to forward to. It’s going to be a different year, being in the Championship, but one that we look forward to when it comes around.”