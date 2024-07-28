Josh Brownhill looks ahead to Burnley's Spanish training camp before final friendly
The Clarets jet off to Spain next week for some warm weather training before they face Cadiz on SundayJ, August 4.
The game will serve as their final friendly of the summer before they kick off their Championship campaign at Luton Town on Monday, August 12.
With a new boss at the helm in Scott Parker and new players still settling in, Brownhill believes the Spanish camp comes at the perfect time.
“Being away from home is nice, leaving the bad weather,” the 28-year-old joked in an interview with Burnley’s official website.
“It’s nice to be able to spend more time with people, especially the new lads that have come in. They’ve brought a real sense of excitement.”
The Clarets have been back at Gawthorpe for a few weeks now as Parker plots to put across his ideas ahead of the 2024/25 season.
Brownhill has been impressed with what he’s seen from the former Bournemouth and Fulham boss to date and has spoken of his excitement for the weeks and months ahead.
“It’s been really good,” he said of pre-season training. “It’s exciting to be back with the players and getting back into the swing of things.
“With Scott coming in, it’s been great to start understanding his way of playing so we can be prepared for the start of the season.
“He’s a receptive person to talk to and he has strong values, as well as playing a positive style of football.”
Burnley open their account for the season with a tricky trip to Kenilworth Road to face a Luton side that were relegated alongside the Clarets last season.
Both sides will be fancied for promotion back to the Premier League, meaning the season opener will provide an early indication of how both sides could fare.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Brownhill said. “There’ll be a real competitive edge, with both teams having been relegated last season.
“We’ve got a new manager and new players, so it could take a little bit of time to bed in, but there’s nothing you want more than to win your first game.”
