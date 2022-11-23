Josh Brownhill hoping for a thumping Three Lions win and a Connor Roberts consolation when England meet Wales at the World Cup
Burnley's Josh Brownhill has outlined his perfect scenario for when England and Wales meet in the World Cup.
The two nations will do battle at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday for the final fixture in Group B.
Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, who thrashed Iran 6-2 at the start of the week, will progress to the knockout phase with victory over the USA on Friday.
The Dragon's, meanwhile, will be looking to secure their first win at a World Cup finals in 64 years, since beating Hungary in a play-off in Sweden, when they take on Carlos Queiroz's men.
Brownhill, who has a career best five goals and five assists for the Clarets in the Championship this season, would love to see a dominant England victory, with team-mate Connor Roberts netting a late consolation.
"I'll try to watch most of the games, it just depends what I'm doing and where I am," he said. "It's nice to see players that you haven't heard of, some people make a name for themselves in the World Cup, but I'm really excited to see how England do.
"It'll be a tough game to watch [vs Wales]. Obviously I want England to win 6-0 and dominate, but if Connor [Roberts] scores to make it 6-1 in the 90th minute I'll be even happier."
The 26-year-old midfielder has been using the break in the domestic schedule to rest, recover and recuperate, but he'll be ready to go hard again when reporting back for training at Gawthorpe next week.
The league leaders then take on QPR at Loftus Road on Sunday, December 11th. Brownhill continued: "It's weird; normally during international breaks when you get a week, you tend to have some down time and not do much fitness, but this is like a small pre-season where you go away, rest, get back to it, keep ticking over and then you're back in to hit the ground running.
"It's important to forget about football and rest, but it's also important to come back in and remember where we were before we left off so we can return to those levels. It's a tough league, which has shown already, and we want to be at the top of this division."