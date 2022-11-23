The two nations will do battle at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday for the final fixture in Group B.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, who thrashed Iran 6-2 at the start of the week, will progress to the knockout phase with victory over the USA on Friday.

The Dragon's, meanwhile, will be looking to secure their first win at a World Cup finals in 64 years, since beating Hungary in a play-off in Sweden, when they take on Carlos Queiroz's men.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill looks on The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Birmingham City v Burnley - Wednesday 19th October 2022 - St Andrew's - Birmingham

Brownhill, who has a career best five goals and five assists for the Clarets in the Championship this season, would love to see a dominant England victory, with team-mate Connor Roberts netting a late consolation.

"I'll try to watch most of the games, it just depends what I'm doing and where I am," he said. "It's nice to see players that you haven't heard of, some people make a name for themselves in the World Cup, but I'm really excited to see how England do.

"It'll be a tough game to watch [vs Wales]. Obviously I want England to win 6-0 and dominate, but if Connor [Roberts] scores to make it 6-1 in the 90th minute I'll be even happier."

The 26-year-old midfielder has been using the break in the domestic schedule to rest, recover and recuperate, but he'll be ready to go hard again when reporting back for training at Gawthorpe next week.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Connor Roberts of Wales battles for possession with Yunus Musah of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The league leaders then take on QPR at Loftus Road on Sunday, December 11th. Brownhill continued: "It's weird; normally during international breaks when you get a week, you tend to have some down time and not do much fitness, but this is like a small pre-season where you go away, rest, get back to it, keep ticking over and then you're back in to hit the ground running.

