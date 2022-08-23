Josh Brownhill hoping Burnley can enjoy Carabao Cup run

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the midfielder hopes Burnley can enjoy a similar sort of run in the Carabao Cup as his Bristol City side did five years ago, when reaching the semi-finals as a Championship club.

The Clarets are at Shrewsbury Town in the second round tonight, where Brownhill claimed three assists in a 3-1 pre-season victory last month.

It is a competition that holds many memories, with Brownhill helping the Robins see off Premier League sides Watford, Crystal Palace and Manchester United – where Brownhill was a schoolboy – before pushing Manchester City to the limit in both legs of the semi-final.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: Leroy Sane of Manchester City and Josh Brownhill of Bristol City in action during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Manchester City and Bristol City at Etihad Stadium on January 9, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Looking ahead to the trip to Shrewsbury, the 26-year-old said: “I’m excited, it’s another game, a chance to get through into the second round of the cup.

“We played them in pre-season not too long ago and it was a good game down there.

“We were excellent, but it won’t be easy for sure, and we know they will cause a threat.

“But, hopefully we can go down there and get a result and get through to the next round.”

Looking back on that remarkable run in the competition, he smiled: “It was an amazing run-in, probably one of the highlights of my career.

“We had a really tough run from the start, we played Crystal Palace, Watford, Manchester United and Manchester City over two legs.

“But I think that was the year City had their best season, got over 100 points and we were probably one of the only teams to go there and give them a really good game.

“They scored late on in stoppage time, then at Bristol scored two in stoppage time, but it was a really good experience and really good year.”

While Brownhill has good memories, manager Vincent Kompany has won the trophy with three handles four times, and he added: “I think it definitely helps, as he stopped playing not so long ago, so it’s quite recent for him.

“He knows the feeling as a player, man management, using other players within the squad.

“He’s a really good manager, he’s really opened my eyes as a player, and I have learned so much already.”

Brownhill claimed his second goal of the season on Saturday, opening the scoring in the 3-3 draw with Blackpool at Turf Moor with a spectacular strike, and he remains frustrated at the failure to kill the game at 2-0 and 3-1: “Gutted still, to be honest. I think we deserved to win for the majority of the game, we had a 10/15-minute period where they were on top, and they capitalised.

“Looking back, really disappointed but overall, a lot of positives to take from the game. The first half we were excellent and even parts of the second half.

“It’s always nice to score, I’ve not scored loads in my time at Burnley, so hopefully this is the year.

“It was a good ball in from Taylor (Harwood-Bellis) to Jay Rod, who laid off well and I just hit it.