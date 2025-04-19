Josh Brownhill discusses his Burnley future, Watford win and Championship promotion race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Brownhill has reiterated his stance that he will only consider his Burnley future once the season is done and dusted with.

The Clarets are at risk of losing their captain for free this summer, with his contract due to expire in the coming months.

Amid speculation linking him with other clubs, Brownhill has previously stated he’s putting contract negotiations to one side while he focuses on getting Burnley back to the Premier League.

On that front, it’s as you were according to the midfielder.

“Nothing's changed,” he said.

“It's the business end of the season. It's something I've not really thought about.

“I want to get us into the Premier League, that's my role. Then when the end of the season comes, we'll look at it properly.”

Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates victory after defeating Watford 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford FC and Burnley FC at Vicarage Road on April 18, 2025 in Watford, England.

Brownhill already has one promotion to the top flight under his belt with the Clarets, having helped Vincent Kompany’s side storm to the league title in 2022/23.

When asked what it would mean to add a second promotion to his CV, Brownhill said: “There's nothing more I want than to get Burnley Football Club back into the Premier League. It's where they belong.

“Me being captain, I feel like it's my role, off the pitch, to make sure that this club is a Premier League club and we're so, so close now.

“It's still not done. There's a lot of hard work from now until Monday [when Burnley play Sheffield United] and until the following games. I'm just really excited for it, but it'll mean absolutely everything to get this club back to the Premier League.”

Brownhill added: “Obviously, we worry about ourselves. You don't really take too much to the table until towards the end of the season. That's where it really matters.

“I think we've gone a little bit under the radar. I think a lot of pressure has been on Leeds and Sheffield United and we've took that into our stride.

“We've found ourselves in a really, really good position. So, I'm really proud of the boys and everybody around.”

Brownhill was speaking after scoring Burnley’s winner during their comeback 2-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road.

The victory puts the Clarets just one win away from sealing their spot back in the top flight.

For the second time in their last three games, however, Scott Parker’s men had to fight back from going a goal down early on.

“It's obviously unfortunate to go 1-0 down, but again the character of the lads to come back was incredible,” Brownhill said.

“We knew we were going to create chances. We knew where the spaces were. Jaidon [Anthony] cuts in off the side, puts a lovely ball into Flem [Zian Flemming] and he puts it away.

“We go into half-time1-1, which I think was massive. Then to come out, we knew what we had to do and I found myself in the right space to put the ball away and to go 2-1 up. Mentally, that was huge.”

Having moved onto 14 goals for the season, Brownhill’s next target is to replicate that sort of scoring form in the division above.

“For me, I've tried to improve my goals every single year,” the 29-year-old said.

“I still think I can score a lot more goals and in the Premier League, that's something that I want to be doing. Hopefully that is next year.”