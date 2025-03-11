Josh Brownhill discusses his Burnley future as Turf Moor contract enters final months
The 29-year-old, a 2020 signing from Bristol City, has been a virtual ever-present for the Clarets, recently reaching 200 appearances for the club.
He’s been a standout performer this season too, scoring 12 times from midfield to supercharge Burnley’s push for promotion.
A new deal for Connor Roberts was announced last week, which got fans wondering whether Brownhill could be the next man to commit his future.
When asked if that could be the case, Brownhill told the Burnley Express: “It's an important season for us all and we've got one goal: to get promoted out of this league and that's my full focus. After that, we'll decide.”
When asked if his decision is dependent on Burnley winning promotion, Brownhill – who is likely to have plenty of admirers – added: “I think there's a lot of other factors.
“It's not just that factor, there's a lot of other things that go into it. But yes, our goal is to get promoted and we'll sort it from there.”
Regardless of what transpires with Brownhill’s future, the midfielder is still loving playing his football at Turf Moor and it’s clear he has huge affection for the club.
“It's a special place,” he said.
“I've been here five-and-a-half years and I've loved every minute of it. Everybody makes you feel welcome and loved.
“I's not just the players, it's the staff and the people around the training ground as well that I've got a really good bond with.”
But for now, Brownhill is completely focused on finishing the top two as the Clarets battle it out with Leeds United and Sheffield United in a relentless push for promotion.
“I say that's the Championship,” he said. “It's a game every few days, but I think that's how everybody wants it, to keep playing as many games as possible and get over the line.
“We just literally take it game by game and we focus on ourselves and we try and get better ourselves and it'll be no different come Tuesday [against West Brom].
“We take that first and hopefully we can get the three points on that and kick on.”