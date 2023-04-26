News you can trust since 1877
Jon Dahl Tomasson reflects on Blackburn's derby defeat to Burnley and discusses his side's late penalty claims

Jon Dahl Tomasson believes Blackburn Rovers should’ve been awarded a late penalty in their 1-0 derby defeat to Burnley at Ewood Park.

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

Manuel Benson’s 66th minute strike secured the Championship title for Vincent Kompany’s side, but there were calls for a handball against Ashley Barnes in the latter stages of the game.

Tomasson was left disappointed at full time, and believes his side deserved to come away with something.

“First of all the atmosphere was great- our fans were brilliant,” he said.

Jon Dahl Tomasson
Jon Dahl Tomasson
“Obviously when you lose a game you’re disappointed, especially against a rival team.

“We’re in two different places, because they’re a side with Premier League experience and parachute money.

“I think we were the best team.

“Before they scored a brilliant goal, they didn’t have one shot on target.

“We were maybe missing the quality in the last third to create a little bit more, so we were disappointed to concede after a great performance.

“The players kept going until the end. The way they played was excellent- it was a high level against the best team in the league.

“I haven’t complained too much about referees this season, but it should’ve been a penalty with the handball.

“It’s important that the referee gets those moments right, so we are very disappointed.

“The linesman could see it.”

When discussing Benson’s goal, Tomasson compared the Burnley winger to a Dutch great.

“A goal like that is top class,” he added.

“Do you remember (Arjen) Robben? He did exactly the same.

“Everyone said it was easy to stop, but he kept scoring goals like that.

“It’s very difficult to stop when he’s a quality player.”

