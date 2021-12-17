Jeff Stelling delivers score prediction for Burnley trip to Aston Villa

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The clash at Villa Park is one of just five Premier League matches that is scheduled to go ahead this weekend after the top flight fixture schedule was ravaged by Covid outbreaks.

While Villa’s midweek meeting with Norwich City went ahead on Tuesday evening, the Clarets saw their game against Watford called off late in the day on Wednesday after the Hornets recorded a number of positive cases.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s showdown in the midlands, Dyche and his men will be eager to record a second win of the season having been held to a 0-0 draw against high-flying West Ham in their last outing.

For their part, Villa have picked up four wins in Steven Gerrard’s first six matches in the dugout, including a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Canaries earlier in the week.

That purple patch has allowed them to climb into the top half of the table, and Soccer Saturday host Stelling is confident that they will have too much for Burnley.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Super 6, he predicted a 2-0 Villa win.

Similarly, pundit Neil Mellor is also pessimistic about the Clarets’ chances.

He said: "Steven Gerrard is still enjoying success in his new role as Aston Villa manager, winning four of his first six games in charge.

"Villa's only two losses have come against Manchester City and Liverpool, though I do expect their form to continue with a win against a Burnley side who have failed to win in their last five and score in their last three."