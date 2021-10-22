Jeff Stelling delivers intriguing score prediction for Burnley clash vs Southampton

Sean Dyche & Ralph Hasenhuttl. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Clarets have taken just three points from their opening eight matches of the new campaign, and currently sit in the relegation zone alongside Leeds United and Norwich City.

Sean Dyche’s men were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City last time out, but will be hoping to pick up a more positive result against a side who only broke their own winless streak when they faced Leeds on Saturday.

Armando Broja scored the winner in a 1-0 victory that took the Saints’ points tally to seven.

Looking ahead to this weekend, however, Stelling is of the opinion that they will have to settle for a sharing of the spoils against the Clarets.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Super 6, the Soccer Saturday host opted for a 1-1 draw.