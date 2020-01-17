Jay Rodriguez makes timely return for Burnley after illness

Jay Rodriguez is raring to go after illness ruled him out of the defeat at Chelsea.

Rodriguez was expected to start, in the absence of Ashley Barnes, after scoring twice in the FA Cup win over Peterborough United, which took his tally to six goals for the season.

However, he missed the following week’s training with flu, ruling him out at Stamford Bridge - which was unfortunate timing, with Barnes’ groin problem finally getting the better of him,

Barnes will be our for a month or so, after a hernia operation, and Rodriguez is in line to return against Leicester City at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Dyche said: “Jay Rodriguez has got over illness, he lost about five pounds but luckily he was over it by last weekend, so he has had a full week of training and he is feeling much, much better.”

Barnes has surgery on Friday morning, and while Dyche awaiting news of what it was hoped was a straightforward operation, he said: "He had been battling away with it, and it was our decision as much as his, because he battles away with it, Barnesy, as everyone knows, and he puts up with a lot.

"It was beginning to affect his performances, and he was very honest about it, so it needed doing."

Robbie Brady is also expected to return to contention after a calf niggle: "Robbie Brady had some illness and a minor calf (injury) but he is back on the grass and has had a good week.”

Chris Wood was twice forced off at Chelsea after a clash of heads with Antonio Rudiger, but will shake off a broken nose: "Woody had a small crack on his nose (at Chelsea) or a displacement on his nose, so he has had that pushed across to realign.

“It was only minor but needed doing.”

However, Johann Berg Gudmundsson remains on the sidelines, although he is closing in on a return: “Johann has had a week on the grass with the physios, but is not with us yet, so he is unlikely for Sunday but is making good progress.

“The medical team didn't think it was a very serious one, but they had to be doubly sure because he has just come back from a hamstring.

"When you start talking about timescales, there is a difference between being fit and being truly fit, and that can extend days or weeks.

"I don't think it will extend weeks in this case, Johann looks right in himself but he is still with the physios and the transfer over to us and training with the first team and then see how he is.”