The 34-year-old striker doesn't know what the future has in store for him with just one year remaining on his contract.

But the England cap is ready to give it everything he's got should he get another shot at the top flight with the Clarets.

Rodriguez has made 45 starts for his boyhood club at the highest level, scoring 11 times and adding six assists.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley celebrates towards the fans after winning the Sky Bet Championship following victory against the Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

He said: “A year left forever! You’ve just got to take each season as it comes and I’ll always try and prepare myself and give it the best I can, work as hard as I can, try and keep improving and keep getting better until time catches up with you.

“But I’m feeling fit. I had the niggly injury but now I’m feeling really good and fit.”

Rodriguez, who has also spent time in the PL with Southampton and West Brom, is under no illusion how much of a challenge next season will be for the second tier champions.

Vincent Kompany's side were given a measure of what they'd be up against next term when facing Manchester rivals United and City, in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively, as well as AFC Bournemouth, all away from home.

However, Rodriguez, who has hit double figures in the Championship this season, believes Burnley are as well placed as ever to tackle the big boys.

“I genuinely believe that we’re in a great place in terms of stamping our authority on the Premier League," he said. "I think the way we played this season, I think we’ve dominated pretty much every game with the way we play.

"I feel like we’re only at the start of a journey and I think we can only keep improving, keep learning, and that’s the biggest thing this year.

“We’ve just learnt as the season has gone on through ups and downs, we just keep getting stronger, stronger and stronger. It’s a dream for a footballer because you learn everyday. As a young footballer or an older footballer, it’s perfect.”

He added: “We know it’s going to be really tough, the Premier League is the best league in the world, so it’s going to be tough but I really feel we’re well equipped to deal with things.