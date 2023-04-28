Vincent Kompany’s side secured the Championship title on Tuesday night, after claiming a 1-0 victory in the derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Rodriguez states the togetherness in the Clarets squad has been a key factor behind their success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been really enjoyable to control games in the way we do,” he said.

Jay Rodriguez celebrates at Ewood Park (Credit: Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“I’ve learnt a hell of a lot this season, so it’s been really good- and winning games helps as well.

“There’s been a real buzz. The fans love it, you can tell that with the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exciting and hopefully it can continue next year.

“You have to keep working. We’ve got two tough games left but you want to finish on a high.

“It's a really special group here. There’s massive talent but we all work hard for each other, and that’s a real key thing.

“You’ve got to enjoy these moments because it doesn't happen often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a lot of emotion on Tuesday- you still think back to last season where we got relegated and it hurt.

“To do it at Ewood Park is really surreal.

“I think it’s something that a Burnley lad would’ve dreamed of.

"To see the fans, the players, the staff- everyone, it meant so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After all the hard work we’ve done this season, it was just the icing on the cake to do it at Ewood.

“I think it’s historical what happened that we were crowned champions at our rivals’ stadium and I think it was just a shame more fans couldn’t celebrate with us, but the ones that were there gave it a big go, it was really good.

“It was one of those things that’ll be talked about for years and years.

“At the end of the season we will take a step back and see where we’ve come from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last season was a real sickener, but to put it right is really important.

“The celebrations will at Turf Moor will be nice.

“The whole town will be absolutely buzzing. It’s something that you can’t take for granted and you’ve got to look forward to.

“The Premier League is a big challenge, it’ll be a new challenge and I know we haven’t finished the season yet but you’re almost already looking towards that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can’t wait to play against the best teams, the best players and to play the way we do to see how well we perform.

“I genuinely believe that we’re in a great place in terms of stamping our authority on the Premier League.

“I think we’ve dominated pretty much every game with the way we play and I feel like we’re only at the start of a journey and I think we can only keep improving, keep learning, and that’s the biggest thing this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodriguez previously enjoyed promotion to the Premier League with Burnley back in 2009.

“It’s different,” he added.

“I was younger then and making sub appearances- I was still learning my trade, if you will, so probably didn’t take it in as much as I am now.

“I think that’s the experience, but the way we did it then was impressive with the play-off final, it was a memory I’ll never forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad